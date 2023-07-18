Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Tandemaus

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 37: Tandemaus Line

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet introduced Tandemaus and Maushold, a Paldea evolutionary line which is actually multiple Pokémon as a family.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at a new species debuting in the region of Paldea.

Tandemaus is actually a pair that work together as one Pokémon. This Normal-type species evolves into Maushold, which can take on either the "Family of Three" or "Family of Four" forms. Here are the Dex entries for these new creatures so we can get to know them during their Pokémon TCG debut. First, Tandemaus:

Exhibiting great teamwork, they use their incisors to cut pieces out of any material that might be useful for a nest, then make off with them. The pair sticks together no matter what. They split any food they find exactly in half and then eat it together.

Now, Maushold Family of Three:

The two little ones just appeared one day. The group might be a family of related Pokémon, but nobody knows for sure. The larger pair protects the little ones during battles. When facing strong opponents, the whole group will join the fight.

Finally, Maushold Family of Four:

They build huge nests with many rooms that are used for different purposes, such as eating and sleeping. The little one just appeared one day. They all live together like a family, but the relationship between the three is still unclear.

Their TCG debuts see artists Pani Kobayashi and yuu illustrate Tandemaus while KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA illustrates a Maushold Family of Four. Maushold Family of Three debut in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evovled.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

