The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 40: Flamigo

Flamigo, a Flying/Fighting-type species introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games, makes its Pokémon TCG debut with a card by kantaro.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at a new Paldean species arriving in the TCG for the first time.

Flamigo is a new Flying/Fighting-type species that are represented in the Pokémon TCG as a Normal-type. Let's get to know this species by looking at its Dex entries:

This Pokémon apparently ties the base of its neck into a knot so that the energy stored in its belly does not escape from its beak.

Thanks to a behavior of theirs known as "synchronizing," an entire flock of these Pokémon can attack simultaneously in perfect harmony.

Flamigo's first-ever card, pictured above, is illustrated by kantaro. Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

