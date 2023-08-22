Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 71: Gold Hyper Rares

Our spotlight on the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet comes to a close with the Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Items & Basic Energies.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, we wrap up our series focusing on the cards with the final additions to the set: the Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Items and Basic Energies.

As mentioned last time with the Gold Hyper Rare Pokémon ex cards featuring Koraidon and Miraidon, these Secret Rares can now be pulled in the Reverse Holo section just like Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. These cards have been consistent in style since the Sun & Moon era, with minor aesthetic updates. Personally, I get why these exist as they are a way for players to flex competitively with the rarest possible version of a card, but I remain unimpressed by Secret Rare Trainer Items.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

