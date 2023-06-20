Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charcadet, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 9: Charcadet Line

Charcadet and Armarouge from the new Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet games got their first appearance in the Pokémon TCG this year.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at more Fire-type cards.

Charcadet is a new Fire-type Pokémon from the Paldea region. Charcadet can evolve into either Armarogue when exposed to Auspicious Armor or Ceruledge when exposed to Malicious Armor. Charcadet gets two cards in Scarlet ex, with one by Souichirou Gunjima and another where it looks like it is doing a flaming Kamehameha by nagimiso. Armarogue is Charcadet's evolution, and it gets the spotlight in this set with a holo-rare by AKIRA EGAWA, bringing that painterly, highly detailed artwork that has become a favorite among fans. I think that back in the days where holo-rares were the biggest hits you can get, this Armarouge would've been a chase. Let's get to know these two Pokémon more with their Dex entries. Charcadet's reads:

Burnt charcoal came to life and became a Pokémon. Possessing a fiery fighting spirit, Charcadet will battle even tough opponents. Its firepower increases when it fights, reaching over 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. It likes berries that are rich in fat.

Armarogue's reads:

Armarouge evolved through the use of a set of armor that belonged to a distinguished warrior. This Pokémon is incredibly loyal. This Pokémon clads itself in armor that has been fortified by psychic and fire energy, and it shoots blazing fireballs.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!