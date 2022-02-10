The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 11: Shining Rayquaza

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's look at one of the most sought-after Shining cards in the set.

When it comes to Pokémon TCG icons, it's hard to imagine a Pokémon who towers as high as Rayquaza… in the literal sense as well as figurative. Rayquaza is the king of Dragons and tends to be the chase card of any set that it is in. Just look at Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, where the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art held a value of over $200 for a long, long time and is already beginning to inch back toward breaking that barrier once again. In Shining Legends, Rayquaza is depicted in its Shiny form, which sees the normally green Dragon/Flying-type Legendary become a sleek black and gold. Of course one of the very best species gets one of the very best Shinies. This is up there as one of the biggest pulls of the set, edged out only by Shining Mew (can you really beat cuteness of that level?) and the Secret Rare Mewtwo.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends. To look back on this series, click the Shining Legends tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.