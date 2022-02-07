The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 8: Shining Mew

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's look at one of the set's biggest chase cards… Shining Mew.

My personal favorite card of the set, Shining Mew is the most sought-after of all the Shining cards in the set. It is only eclipsed in value by the Mewtwo Secret Rares. Shiny Mew's design is likely the reason for the card's popularity, which might explain why it's a Shiny that the Pokémon TCG keeps dipping back to. We have seen many Shiny Mew cards over the years, including a CoroCoro Promo only in Japan, the Mew Delta Species, this beautifully textured card, and of course the Shiny Mew Gold Secret Rare in Celebrations, last year's 25th-anniversary set. When it comes to Shiny Mew, I mean, come on — who wouldn't want a baby blue, floating cat? The artwork of the card is also stunning, with clear and confident lineart by Sanosuke Sakuma and a space-themed background using swirling blue and golden elements. It doesn't get much better than this card, which I'd easily put in my top picks of all time… and I'll be honest, it wouldn't be the only Shiny Mew card on the set! The "Shining" card type works quite well for this card, too, which you can see in this picture of my personal Shiny Mew. The textured foil on Mew is just immaculate.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends. To look back on this series, click the Shining Legends tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.