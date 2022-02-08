The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Legends Part 9: Shining Jirachi

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first five sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, and Ultra Prism), now it's time to look at this era's first special set. A special set (sometimes called a holiday set) is an expansion of cards released in branded products rather than a booster box. You can tell when a set is "special" when it doesn't have the era's name as part of its title. Shining Legends was released on October 6th, 2017 and focused on Shiny Pokémon. Notably, it brought back the vintage "Shining" style of card introduced during the Neo era. Today, let's look at two of the cutest common cards as well as one of the set's mascot hits.

After Shining Mew, Shining Rayquaza is largely considered the next-best Shining card, and it's no wonder. Shiny Rayquaza has a terrific design and the card features stellar artwork. However, for me? It's all about the cute Mythicals. Jirachi gets a stellar card pictured above, showcasing this Mythical Pokémon in its Shiny form which has crimson red bows instead of sky blue. Jirachi follows the tradition that Mew started of cute Mythicals. Folks may be wondering why Celebi, Generation Two's cute Mythical, wasn't included in Shining Legends, especially considering the pink Celebi is an all-time great Shiny design. The answer is that there was a Shining Celebi produced, but it was used as an SM Black Star Promo card rather than featuring in actual packs. The cute Mythicals that did get shafted, though, all all of those after Generation Three. Victini is especially unfair. Imagine how terrific a Shining Victini card would have been!

You can check out the brilliantly glowing foil of Shining Jirachi with this photograph here:

