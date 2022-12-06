The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 1: Set Begins

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we kick off this series with the Grass-types.

The first card in the set is a gorgeous Venonat illustrated by Sekio, which shows the Pokémon attempting and failing to shield itself from rain. Sekio, who is known for their contributions to cards dating back to Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising, uses a light touch with the linework allowing for a finely detailed background.

Sunkern brings bright and happy vibes with a card that seems like a spiritual sequel to Sekio's Venonat, as artist Saya Tsuruta depicts the sun beginning to shine on this overjoyed Pokémon. This evolutionary line continues into Sunflora, rendered in a painterly style by artist zig. zig's Sunflora is hilarious, showing the cheery Pokémon walking through a field of sunflowers and looking at them as if it has just realized that it has walked into a family reunion

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.