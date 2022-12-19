The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 14: Radiant Alakazam

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with one of the three Radiant cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Radiant Alakazam is one of my favorite Radiant Pokémon that has been released so far. First, Alakazam's Shiny form is simply a very strong design. The pink is vibrant and works well with its yellow color palette. Also, I generally don't like the Radiant cards that use a simple color pattern for their design, as I prefer the illustrative ones like Radiant Eevee and Radiant Greninja, which showcase full scenes behind the Pokémon. However, in this case, I think that artist Akira Komayama's depiction of Alakazam is strong enough that this simple background works well to highlight the powerful design of this Pokémon. It stands out as one of the more simple ones that don't falter for its simplicity. My favorite overall from this set, though, is Radiant Jirachi which we'll get to in a later installment.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.