The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 31: Ho-Oh V

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, Lugia meets its match with another Pokémon-V in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

This is certainly a Lugia set, but Ho-Oh just had to get its Ultra Rare. Just like the standard Lugia V, the standard Ho-Oh V is usually beautiful compared to your run-of-the-mill Vs. It's essentially as gorgeous as an Alternate Art. Ho-Oh V is illustrated by AKIRA EGAWA, who is notable as the artist behind the iconic and Gold Alternate Arts from Japan's high-class set, VSTAR Universe. These cards are likely to appear as major chase cards in the English-language Crown Zenith, and it's all thanks to EGAWA's intensely amazing painterly art style. If this Ho-Oh were an Alt Art, it would either equal or trump the Lugia Alt Art as this set's chase.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main set of this expansion.