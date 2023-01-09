The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest Part 36: Magearna Full Art Bleeding Cool's spotlight on the artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield - Silver Tempest continues with Full Arts for Magearna & more.

In November 2022, Pokémon TCG released the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, came out on September 9th, 2022. It is the twelfth set under the Sword & Shield banner, and it adapts the Japanese sets Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger, with its Trainer Gallery subset adapting cards from VMAX Climax. The Lugia-themed Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest also continues both Radiant Pokémon as well as the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the first set of the year, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me on a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and theorize as to what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the Full Art section of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Hisuian Arcanine first debuted in the hobby in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, getting both a holo-rare and a Character Rare in the set's Trainer Gallery. Quite a start for a new variant of a species. Now, just one set later, it gets a Pokémon-V and a solid Full Art. Skuntank V hasn't historically been treated as well by the Pokémon TCG, so it's nice to see this species get a Full Art… but just until you see the Alternate Art. If you would've told me that a Skunktank card is among the best hits in a Lugia-themed set, I would think you're crazy, but you'll see soon. Finally, Magearna, an underrated Mythical, also gets a solid Full Art here.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through this Lugia and Alolan Vulpix-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Full Art section of this expansion.