The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion Part 5

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows) ended up skipping ahead to the fifth Sun & Moon-era set, Ultra Prism, I'm setting things right by making a trip back to the fourth set from this era. Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion was released on November 3rd, 2017 and introduced Ultra Beast GXs to the hobby. This was an alternate kind of GX and Full Art that used red coloring to spotlight the Ultra Beasts introduced along with the region of Alola. Crismon Invasion is largely thought to be the least popular set of Sun & Moon era, so let's determine for ourselves if the set is underrated or if it deserves the lack of love from Pokémon TCG fans. Now, we continue with the main portion of the set.

As I wrote in the last installment which featured a Nihilego GX – Ultra Beast, Sun & Moon – Crimson Invasion is the set that added Ultra Beast GXs to the Pokémon TCG. This isn't a separate card type from GX but is rather a kind of GX. Here, we have Buzzwole GX, Guzzlord GX, and Kartana GX use this version of GX that has red tones rather than blue. This is the first of two variations we will see added to the hobby during this era. Later, we will see the addition of Tag Team GXs that change things even more than Ultra Beast GXs. Looking at these three, the artwork is very similar in style, with a clear effort to make these creatures seem otherworldly and intimidating. It works especially well with Guzzlord, who has an effective and mind-bending design. When it comes to Ultra Beasts, they aren't exactly fan-favorite Pokémon for the most part though, and the way that they dominate Crimson Invasion is certainly one of the reasons why it is considered a less sought-after expansion.

