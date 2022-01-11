The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism Part 19

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. After our spotlight series breaking down the first three sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows), we now move to a set that introduced a new card type to the Pokémon TCG. Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism was released on February 2nd, 2018 and introduced Prism Stars to the hobby. This style of holographic card could be pulled in the reverse holo slot, making for quite a dynamic pack-opening experience. This set also includes one of the most valuable and sought-after cards in all of the Sun & Moon era. Let's take a journey through the best cards from Ultra Prism.

Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism has quite a few Gold Items and Gold Special Energies. While these are notoriously the least favorite kinds of Secret Rares for Trainers, they are often exciting to players. In fact, while most of the Pokémon TCG's card value is currently driven by collectability, rarity, and type of Pokémon, competitive players can often impact the market by buying out Secret Rare Items used for gameplay. In fact, one of these cards, while more of a nuisance than anything else to completionist collectors, ends up surpassing even the Eeveelutions of the set in value. The topmost valuable cards of the set are:

Lillie Full Art at a current value of $236.83, making it by far the biggest chase card of the set Cynthia Full Art at a current value of $80.11 Solgaleo GX Gold Secret Rare at a current value of $52.25 Crushing Hammer Gold Secret Rare at a current value of $46.15 Lusamine Full Art at a current value of $45.87

Crushing Hammer! It's wild that it's so high on the list with so many other great hits, but that goes to show collectors that this is indeed still a game, and the value of cards that they may not expect to be dynamic can indeed surprise you. While I'd personally like to see Gold Items discontinued or at least released less frequently, these remain a staple of the game.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism continues with a focus on more cards from the set. To follow this series, click the Ultra Prism tag below.