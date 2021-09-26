The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 15

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Garbodor V & VMAX: This is another set of cards that isn't appreciated enough by the Pokémon TCG community. Part of me thinks that it's leftover trauma from when Trubbish was the only thing that would hatch out of 12KM Strange Eggs back before its Shiny release in Pokémon GO. The other part of me thinks that people are just too in love with the "Trubbish is literal trash" meme. Garbodor, to me, has one of the most creative Gigantamax forms and it isn't even close. The design alone makes this VMAX incredible, but the expression on his face and the intense angle here really sell this card. Obviously, it's not going to get people as excited as the Eeveelution or Rayquaza cards, but let's put some respect on Garbodor's name here!

Nickit & Thievul: These are just absolutely adorable. I love when a set has common, uncommon, and non-holo rare cards that you're actually happy to see, and Evolving Skies has quite a few cards that fit the bill. It's a lot like a previous Dragon-themed Pokémon TCG set, XY – Roaring Skies, in that way.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.