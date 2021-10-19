The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 37

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Glaceon VMAX gets two Secret Rare versions this time around: the Rainbow Rare and the Alternate Art. The Alternate Art here is one of the most beautiful cards in the set, with the gigantic Dynamax Glaceon playing on a sunny day with a Marril, Azumarril, Pikachu, Eevee, and Pancham. This is actually the card that I personally had the most luck with, pulling it a whopping five times from openings. Meanwhile, the Umbreon and Leafeon VMAX Alternates have left me high and dry, but that's just how the pulls go sometimes! I love the painterly, soft style of this Glaceon card and I feel that as Evolving Skies ages, not only will it be remembered as an all-time great Pokémon TCG expansion but that this card will be revered as one of the greats itself.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.