The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 7

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Alas, poor Arctovish. This card was originally in the Japanese set Jet Black Spirit, which was adapted in part in Chilling Reign. The card was cut from that set and ended up in Evolving Skies, which has the distinction of… well, I don't want to spoil my overall score at the end, but I think it's clear to anyone opening Pokémon TCG packs for longer than a few months: this set is an all-timer. We're dealing with a modern classic here. Unfortunately for Arctovish, it got filed in with a set so strong that it's going to end up being one of the least interesting pulls Pikachu & Raichu: The artwork. I love a Pikachu appearance in any set, and including a holographic Raichu just adds to the fun. This is one of the cutest Pikachu artworks in quite a while, with the most iconic Pokémon of all time here in a beautiful, grassy field full of yellow flowers. And Pikachu looks just as happy to be there as I am every time I see this card in a pack of Evolving Skies.

