The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 23: Latios & Latias Latios & Latias are depicted in Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon - Team Up by Mitsuhiro Arita, illustrator of the iconic Base Set Charizard.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with a major TAG TEAM GX from Sun & Moon – Team Up.

The chase card of this entire set, and indeed one of the biggest chase cards of the entire Sun & Moon era, is the alternate art version of this Latias & Latios TAG TEAM GX. The standard version pictured above, though, is nothing to scoff at. This card, illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita, is the perfect inclusion in a set that launches the TAG TEAM GX card type. What better Legendary duo? These two are intrinsically tied together and Arita, the artist of the unforgettable Base Set Charizard, which has gone on to become the most iconic trading card of all time and across all hobbies, depicts that bond gorgeously.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.