The Dark Knight Returns Is Getting A Board Game In 2021

Cryptozoic Entertainment revealed they will be making a board game based on the DC Comics Batman title The Dark Knight Returns. The company didn't show anything off for it or give many details as to what the game would entail beyond the short introduction we have for you below. What we do know is that, like a lot of titles these days, they're going to push it through Kickstarter sometime in early 2021 to get the thing funded. Which, no disrespect to Cryptozoic, but it seems mighty weird that a title this well-known under a franchise as big as Batman, isn't being given funding by Warner Bros. or DC Comics to at least push ahead. We know it's the norm for a lot of gaming companies these days to do crowdfunding but… it's Batman. We're shocked neither company appears to be kicking in some cash for this one. Here's a little info on what the game will bring.

Designed by award-winning designer, Daryl Andrews (Sagrada) and Morgan Dontanville (Asgard's Chosen), from the ground up as a solo board game experience in which a player dons the cowl and journeys through one of the most popular Batman stories ever told! Instead of traditional leveling up, this is a game of attrition. An old Batman tries to survive one final gauntlet, facing old and new villains… and even his most powerful ally. Playable as standalone "missions" or one epic playthrough where results of each mission carry over to the next.

As of right now the game only has a Facebook page (linked above) and this link for you to sign up or when the Kickstarter officially kicks in. Hopefully, we'll learn more about this version of The Dark Knight Returns board game looks like and has to offer before they launch the campaign.