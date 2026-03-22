Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Spooky Doorway, The Darkside Detective, The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon

The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon Releases a Free Demo

The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon has released a free demo featuring an early piece of the game for players to try on Steam

Article Summary The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon debuts a free demo now available to play on Steam

Step into the shoes of Detective McQueen and Officer Dooley to solve supernatural mysteries

The demo offers a taste of the first case and welcomes both newcomers and returning fans

Get ready to point, click, and unravel six new standalone cases in this pixel-art adventure

Developer Spooky Doorway and publisher Akupara Games have released a free demo for their upcoming game, The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon. The latest entry in the series brings Detective McQueen and Officer Dooley back togetherfor six new mysteries for you to solve, but the demo will only give you a small chunk of the first one to get familair players back in the groove. Or if you're new, it a chance to get acquainted with the pixel-art detective game. You can play the demo for free right now on Steam as we're waiting to find out when the full game will launch.

Get a Sample of the Story for The Darkside Detective: Backside of the Moon in the Latest Demo

You'd think that after 20+ cases, there'd be no crime left in Twin Lakes – but that's not how crime works, rookie. Misdemeanours nap and corruption rarely gets out of bed but crime? Crime never sleeps… That may be why Detective McQueen is so pale… But if not him, who else would keep Twin Lakes' arcane crooks and supernatural delinquents at bay? Nobody, that's who – because he and his trusted, if not trustworthy, sidekick Officer Dooley are The Darkside Division. Twin Lakes' crack(ed) force tasked with keeping the city's streets ghoul-free and human-expensive.

Our dream(y) team are back and they're more ready than ever to put the zing in Van Helsing. Sadly for them, there are no vampire stories this time around. Still, they swore a vow to serve and protect so they will explore, gather, combine, point and click their way through whatever comes their way in six brand new standalone cases (we tried to just remaster a few of them but we didn't get away with that). Werewolves, cursed items, awry rituals, treasure hunts, and perhaps most terrifying monster of all – rich people – will put our pixelated heroes to the test but with your help, they might come out on top.

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