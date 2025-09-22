Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bone Assembly, Devolver Digital, The Dungeon Experience

The Dungeon Experience Has Been Announced For Steam

A brand new comedic first-person adventure game called The Dungeon Experience has been announced, but no release window has been set

Article Summary The Dungeon Experience is a new comedic first-person adventure game announced for Steam.

Play as a mudcrab turned dungeon owner, offering a satirical take on financial freedom in RPG style.

Explore unique dungeons, join exclusive training programs, and rise through a quirky community.

No release date yet, but expect hilarious business-themed quests and over-the-top fantasy antics.

Developer Bone Assembly and publisher Devolver Digital announced their latest game in the comedy first-person adventure, The Dungeon Experience. The game is about a low-level mudcrab who has been chasing his dream of helping you experience the true bliss of Financial Freedom, only to have a lot of things go awry in the process. The game has no timetable for a release at the moment, just a lot of comedic promos and more to get you interested in the title, which you can enjoy here.

The Dungeon Experience

This lowly crab started life as a humble crustacean scraping by at the bottom of the food chain,a low-level RPG monster, but now – thanks to determination, optimism and a modest investment in crab-scented essential oil candles – he's the proud owner of a fully featured, highly desirable dungeon, now confirmed to have asbestos all removed. And he wants to share this life-changing opportunity with YOU.

Step inside the dungeon, explore its wonders, and take part in an exclusive training program that will guide you to success.

Never-before-seen techniques of teaching business acumen via high fantasy themes. Who knew murdering goblins could lead to such wealth?

The training program will increase your chance with prospective partners of your choosing, whether that be romantic, platonic or George.

Rise through the ranks of a supportive, fast-growing community who are ready to synergize and touch base with other like-minded touchers of bases.

You will be able to pass down the success you earn onto others and reap the benefits of their success, creating a pyramid adjacent shape of Financial Freedom*.

(Financial Freedom* Is a trademark owned by the Dungeon Experience and is not representative of owning government-mandated "currency" and is open to interpretation. "Open to interpretation" is open to interpretation, and we'd rather you not interpret it at all, consider interpreting yourself instead, of how much spare time you have to interpret things you should not be. We in fact have interpreted you as a 'person who is poor with no friends' and would very much benefit from our exclusive training to be not those things.)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!