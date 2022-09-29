The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Finally Comes To GOG

In the ever-consistent trend of getting The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to every platform possible, GOG announced it has finally been added there. The team has been working with Bethesda Softworks to bring a version of the now classic title to their platform, as their version comes with a GOG-specific build to give users the best possible adventure in Tamriel. The game is entirely playable offline, which is due thanks to GOG's DRM-free nature. Plus, you'll be able to play through all of the Anniversary Edition content without the need for Creation Club access. The move comes as part of GOG's 14th anniversat, which is currently running through October 9th, 2022. You can rea dmore about the includsion of Skyrim to the platform below.

As the game is recognized as one of the most modded titles in the history of video games, support for community-created content in Skyrim was one of our top priorities. The GOG version is compatible out of the box with most mods via Nexus Mods Vortex v1.6.12 and newer. Support for mods requiring Skyrim Script Extender will be added later today. Additionally, GOG is preparing something special to provide an even smoother modding experience – expect more details soon.