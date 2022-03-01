The Extraterrestrials Have Arrived In Fallout 76 Today

Every hour on the hour in Fallout 76, an Alien Mothership will appear above one of several high-profile Appalachian locations to deploy three Brainwave Siphons in the area, which then gather brainwaves from nearby lifeforms in the Brainwave Extraction process. To trigger the event, travel to the Mothership's location and examine Siphon Kappa. When the event begins, players must destroy all three Brainwave Siphons before the aliens can complete the extractions. Each Siphon is protected by a force field, which is controlled by a different Alien Commander. Defeat alien forces to draw out the Commander for each Siphon. By beating the Commander, the force field will drop and will present the opportunity to destroy the Siphon.

Demolishing all three Brainwave Siphons in time provides some loot, XP, and a chance to earn plans to craft new alien weaponry and C.A.M.P. objects. While this seasonal event is live, you may encounter extraterrestrial interlopers at select Public Events, including Campfire Tales, Free Range, and Line in the Sand. You may also spot our curious visitors in new Random Encounters added in the Fallout 76 update. In response to community feedback, players can now earn S.C.O.R.E. from non-repeatable Daily and Weekly Challenges while playing in Public and Custom Worlds. Custom Worlds also introduces a variety of new settings for Fallout 1st members: