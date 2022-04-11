The Fabulous Fear Machine Releases Free Steam Demo

During the London Games Festival, AMC Games and Fictiorama Studios announced a new playable demo of The Fabulous Fear Machine. The demo announcement came from a nearly 15-minute chat about the game and what you can do in it as the developers showed off all of the mechanics for the fest. You can check out that video down below, and if you're looking to play the demo, you can access it at the link above. The game will eventually be released sometime in 2022.

The Fabulous Fear Machine is a narrative-driven strategy game with a pulp horror style, from the creators of Do Not Feed the Monkeys. You play as a newly minted Master of the Machine, having been called to greatness by its mysterious keeper. To pursue your goals, you must generate and spread fear through the careful cultivation of various Legends—those scary stories, urban myths, and conspiracy theories that lurk in the dark corners of the mind. What are your deepest desires? If wealth is what you seek, nothing empties store shelves faster than a panic. Power? A fearful man is a loyal one, it's true. Glory? Well… now you've got our attention. Everything you've ever dreamed of is within your reach, with The Fabulous Fear Machine. Horror evolved. Plant the seeds of fear in fertile ground. Watch and listen to how the media reacts to your Legends. Feed them, then see them grow more powerful and effective.

