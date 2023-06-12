Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, indie games, the finals

The Finals To Launch Second Closed Beta Test This Wednesday

Embark Studios is giving you a second chance to try out The Finals as they are holding another closed beta to kick off June 14th.

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios have announced they will be holding a second closed beta for their upcoming title, The Finals. The beta will be taking place from June 14th-21st, as the team-based, free-to-play shooter wll be doing a side-by-side comparison of the previous beta they held back in March. They've also added some new content to the game for you to play with, including new weapons for all the character classes, new cosmetics and skins, and a new progression system that will let you dictate what gets unlocked as your level up. You can sign up for the beta on Steam right now.

"Viewers at home, here's the news you've been waiting to hear: The Finals is accepting new contestants, and that means YOU! That's right, soon the world could be watching YOU tear apart our newest ynamic arenas and seize everlasting fame! The Finals thrives on spectacle, so drive your fans wild with thrilling combat and your own personal flair as you compete for worldwide fame and the support of our discerning and stylish sponsors."

Play Your Way – Whether it's sneaking up on enemy squads with a katana in hand or ripping an entire building out from under their feet with explosives, The Finals lets YOU make the call! With different skills across body builds and a wide array of weapons and gadgets, you'll have all the tools to make your playstyle your own!

– Whether it's sneaking up on enemy squads with a katana in hand or ripping an entire building out from under their feet with explosives, The Finals lets YOU make the call! With different skills across body builds and a wide array of weapons and gadgets, you'll have all the tools to make your playstyle your own! The World Is Your Weapon (And Enemy) – A skilled contender might go in guns blazing, but with environmental destruction in your arsenal, that's just the start of what you can wield against your foes! All of our arenas can be altered, used, or reduced to rubble – and not just by you.

– A skilled contender might go in guns blazing, but with environmental destruction in your arsenal, that's just the start of what you can wield against your foes! All of our arenas can be altered, used, or reduced to rubble – and not just by you. Your Rising Star – Ready for your close-up? Standing out in The Finals means the eyes of the world will be upon you, so you'd better look your best! Gather fans and fame as you craft a unique avatar with the help of our generous sponsors and dazzling customization options!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!