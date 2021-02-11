The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 1

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon GX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard GX, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines. In addition to the normal Full Art variants of the standard GX, Cosmic Eclipse featured Full Art Alternate Art cards, which were often even more collectible.

Venusaur & Snivy GX: It might appear as an overload of green in the digital image here, but this card looks incredible in person. The Full Art texture is used perfectly to make Snivy and Venusaur stand out. Anyone would be happy to pull this one!

Vileplume GX: Wow. This card is the perfect example of what sets Cosmic Eclipse apart from other sets. The theme of bonds between trainers and their Pokémon permeates this series, with this Vileplume card as one of the best examples. Fans of the anime will remember Gym Leader Erika's special, life-long bond with her Gloom, which makes this beautifully drawn illustration of that bond even more meaningful. In a set that includes many of the best Pokémon cards ever printed, this is among the best of the best.

Charizard & Braixen GX: The Rainbow Rare version of this card is the most valuable card in the set as of this writing, but this version is the one that I personally love. The colors look awesome and though the use of this 3D style can sometimes lack personality as we'll see with Blastoise's GX in the next piece of this series, this artwork captures Charizard's ferocity and Braixen's "Don't try me" energy very well.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.