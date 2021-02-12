The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 2

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon GX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard GX, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines. In addition to the normal Full Art variants of the standard GX, Cosmic Eclipse featured Full Art Alternate Art cards, which were often even more collectible.

Volcarona GX: Volcarona shinies more here in the Full Art version of this GX than the standard. The texture of these cards helps a lot, but because of Volcarona's somewhat busy design, the simplicity of this card, as well as the dynamic pose here, make this into a terrific pull.

Blastoise & Piplup GX: Man oh man, I love Blastoise but this card is… it's not nearly as good as the standard GX by what I'd estimate are anyone's standards. It looks like computer-generated animation from the early 2000s, which is a problem that GX and V cards sometimes have in the Pokémon TCG but rarely this much. Piplup looks fine here, but Blastoise is void of the personality and life that makes it a beloved Pokémon.

Blastoise & Piplup GX Alternate: Here we go. This is why Cosmic Eclipse is special. It may be a mouthful, but these Full Art Alternate Art GX cards are absolutely fantastic, as they leave behind the standard 3D GX style for a more illustrative look. Where the regular Full Art lacks personality, this radiates it. A perfect card.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.