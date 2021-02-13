The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon GX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard GX, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines. In addition to the normal Full Art variants of the standard GX, Cosmic Eclipse featured Full Art Alternate Art cards, which were often even more collectible.

Solgaleo & Lunala GX: Perhaps the most beautiful of the Cosmic Eclipse Full Art Tag Team cards, this GX pairs this Legendary duo with the trainer Lillie whose own Full Art card from Ultra Prism is going for hundreds of dollars and increasing every day. The artist of this GX is Hideki Ishikawa , who is well known amongst Pokémon TCG fans as the illustrator of some of the hobby's most popular Full Art Trainer Supporter cards. Here, his work looks almost like Sailor Moon meets Studio Ghibli and, paired with that amazing texture that Full Art cards get, it's among the absolute best pulls imaginable.

Oricorio GX: Using the same pastel color palette of the standard GX, this one loses a bit of the flair due to the 3D art style but man, oh man… the colors save it.

Flygon GX: A bit dry when compared to the rest of the set, this Flygon isn't a bad pull but is certainly not one of the big winners.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.