The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 2

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary, begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

First, don't miss our breakdown of the Galarian starter's VMAX cards, as well as our three-part spotlight on the Pokémon V cards of Rebel Clash. You can all of that right here. Now, let's dive into these rare pulls.

Inteleon V: Now, we're getting into some of the best cards in Rebel Clash. While this set isn't known to be a fan favorite the way that the next two main Pokémon TCG expansions, Darkness Ablaze and Vivid Voltage, are, there are still some really terrific cards to pull in this set. This Inteleon V sees the blue and yellow colors of Inteleon off-set by a pink background. This creative choice makes this card stand out beautifully.

Boltund V: Another great color way is on display here in this Boltund V card, which showcases the strength of these Full Art Vs over the VMAX style cards. A simple but effective pose, a well-designed Pokémon, and an appealing color palette go a long way.

Toxtricity V: Speaking of simple but effective poses here, Toxtricity, a breakout Pokémon, shows major character here in this card. Easily one of the best of the set, Toxtricity looks like its squaring up for a one-on-one fight and, with the reach it has with those long arms, I don't want to be the one it's about to scrap with.

Dragapult V: Personally, this Dragapult card is my absolute favorite full art of the set. Dragapult's design is showcased beautifully in this somewhat sassy pose, and the way the dark blue-green faces to a light blue around the belly area gives the impression that this card is literally glowing when the light hits its texture.

Sandaconda V: The white lines which showcase the holographic material look better on this card in person than in this digital version, but this is still not one of the bigger hits of the set. Still, it's a pull that no one could be mad at.