The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 3

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

First, don't miss our breakdown of the Galarian starter's VMAX cards, as well as our three-part spotlight on the Pokémon V cards of Rebel Clash. You can all of that right here. Now, let's dive into these rare pulls.

Falinks V: I have to say it… I love every Pokémon, but this card does push that love to the test. From the basic red and orange color palette to the phone-app-video-game-from-2012-character quality of Falink's design, pulling this Pokémon V would probably result in a side-eye from anyone besides collectors going for a master set.

Malamar V: While this section of the Full Art cards is weaker than the first two, this Malamar is the best of this final batch. It almost looks like some kind of eldritch terror emerging from a portal to cast judgment upon our reality, and I have to say… I like it.

Copperajah V: Copperajah is one of the Rebel Clash mascots, featuring as the key Pokémon on the collection's Elite Trainer Box. While this is part of the reason for the lack of hype for this Pokémon TCG expansion in comparison to Darkness Ablaze and Vivid Voltage, both of which spotlight more popular Pokémon, Copperajah does get some appealing cards here. This Full Art V is beautifully designed to make the texture of the card gleam with color when the light hits it.

Dubwool V: Full Art Pokémon cards often benefit from a simple pose. This is part of the reason why the Full Art Vs are so much better, in my opinion, than the VMAX cards, which can sometimes get visually confusing due to the amount of action they're attempting to display. However, there is a such thing as too simple of a pose. Dubwool itself even looks bored with this card.