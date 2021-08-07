The Full Rundown Of What Was Added Into Apex Legends: Emergence

New Legend Seer: With microdrones and an artist's eye, Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way. The 18th Legend to enter the Apex Games, Seer's addition more than doubles the roster of the initial eight Legends at launch, bringing an entirely unique set of abilities to the arena: Passive – Heart Seeker: Visualize the heartbeats of nearby enemies when aiming down sights to get a clue to their location.

Tactical – Focus of Attention: Summon microdrones to emit a delayed blast that goes through walls, silencing and revealing enemies (and their health bars!), plus interrupting their actions.

Ultimate – Exhibit: Create a sphere of microdrones that reveal the footsteps of enemies moving quickly or firing their weapons within.

Class Passive – Recon: Scanning survey beacons reveals the next circle's location.

Map Update: After months of aggressive mining by the Harvester on World's Edge, the land is overmined, overburdened and pushed to its limit. Hammond is scrambling to contain the damage they've caused using weather-controlling machines: the Climatizer rapidly cools the surrounding area to subzero temperatures, and a Lava Siphon stabilizes the caldera.

New Weapon – Rampage: Rampart's latest creation, the Rampage LMG, blasts onto the scene as a high-powered heavy ammo option. The Rampage excels at mid-range combat and its specially designed chamber allows it to charge up by loading a thermite grenade to overclock the fire rate.

Ranked Arenas: With the launch of Apex Legends: Emergence, Respawn is introducing Ranked Arenas. Players begin in 10 placement matches where their performance determines their initial Match Marking Rank (MMR) and starting rank. Arenas is a head-to-head fight between two teams of three, so awarding Ranked Arenas Points is more cut-and-dry than in the 20 team Battle Royale.