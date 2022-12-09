The Game Awards Announces Special Concert At The Hollywood Bowl

At the end of The Game Awards last night, it was revealed that 2023 will have a new event added to the schedule with a special 10 Year Celebration. This will be a special concert taking place at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25th, 2023. This will be a single-night event in which the orchestra for the awards will be playing music from the past decade of video games, and will essentially serve as a musical launching pad during Summer Game Fest 2023 to hype up the 10th Annual awards next December. Tickets are currently not up for sale, but they have set up a page for them with a notification system for those who wish to attend. Here's a couple quotes on the event.

"Every year, our orchestra performances are a highlight of The Game Awards, so we are beyond thrilled to partner with the brilliant team at the LA Phil to create this cross-industry musical showcase at one of the world's most iconic music venues," said Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards. "We will celebrate the incredible past, present, and future of video game music with a full-scale concert event under the Los Angeles stars and, of course, have a few surprises in the works as well."

"The LA Phil is pleased to partner with The Game Awards to celebrate the phenomenal music used in popular video games and present a distinct live concert experience," said Renae Williams Niles, Chief Content and Engagement Officer for the LA Phil. "Music and video games work closely together, with many of today's games featuring fully scored compositions from talented composers. It will be exhilarating for gamers and non-gamers alike to experience the excitement of this music performed with a live orchestra in a completely new and unique environment, celebrating the entire video gaming industry."