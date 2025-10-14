Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gayming Magazine, The Gayming Awards, WOW Presents Plus

The Gayming Awards Confirms 2026 Return On WOW Presents Plus

The Gayming Awards will be back on WOW Presents Plus for 2026 after a new partnership confirmed the award show's broadcast return

Article Summary The Gayming Awards return to WOW Presents Plus in June 2026, celebrating LGBTQ+ gaming achievements.

The 2025 partnership brought record-breaking votes and a star-studded red carpet event in Los Angeles.

World of Wonder greenlights Celebrity Gaymers, a new LGBTQ+ gaming interview show for Fall 2026.

Nominations for the Gayming Awards 2026 open January, highlighting diversity in gaming and geek culture.

Gayming Magazine announced this week that they have renewed their partnership with WOW Presents Plus to bring The Gayming Awards back in 2026. After having a successful showcase this year, it seems the two thought the original partnership worked so well, so why not continue it? No word on a return date or any kind of programming notes yet, but we do have more info from the press release for you here.

The Gayming Awards 2026 on WOW Presents Plus

The Gayming Awards, the world's only LGBTQ+ video game award show, premiered exclusively on World of Wonder's WOW Presents Plus app for the first time in July 2025. The partnership delivered on bringing video game and geek culture into LGBTQ cultural mainstream through broadcast on a major streaming platform. The campaign saw the biggest press launch to date for the Awards, the most votes cast in the Awards' five year history, and the gathering of over 300 celebrities, influencers, and industry notables at the red carpet premiere in LA.

Building on the success of the Gayming Awards and the significant uptick in interest in gaming and geek culture, World of Wonder has also green lit Celebrity Gaymers, a new celebrity interview concept from Gayming Magazine and its parent company, Gray Jones Media. This new concept will see major LGBTQ+ celebrities interviewed about their love of gaming, how it has influenced their lives and other reflections on LGBTQ+ gaming & geek culture. Nomination submissions for the Gayming Awards 2026 will open in January 2026 with the show set to broadcast in June 2026 on WOW Presents Plus.

Celebrity Gaymers has yet to confirm an air date, but a Fall 2026 release is planned on WOW Presents Plus, joining World of Wonder's extensive catalogue of award-winning original programming, including the entire international Drag Race franchise, World of Wonder-produced documentary films, licensed content including House on Fire and recently premiered scripted comedy I Hate People, People Hate Me.

