The Greedy Gluttons Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Greedy Gluttons event begins today in Pokémon GO. This event centers around Guzzlord, the new Ultra Beast in Tier Five raids. It will also introduce a new Shiny in 7 KM Gift Eggs… and then, halfway through the event, Team GO Rocket's shadow will fall. Let's get into the details.

Here is what's happening in Pokémon GO during the Greedy Gluttons event starting today:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New Ultra Beast : The new Ultra Beast Guzzlord will arrive in Tier Five raids via Ultra Wormholes for the first time. This Ultra Beast is known as the Junkivore Pokémon and it will be in raids from Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, to Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022.

: The new Ultra Beast Guzzlord will arrive in Tier Five raids via Ultra Wormholes for the first time. This Ultra Beast is known as the Junkivore Pokémon and it will be in raids from Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, to Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022. Shiny release: Shiny Munchlax will be able to be hatched from 7 km Eggs for the first time in Pokémon GO. Snorlax has already been Shiny-capable but this is brand new for Muchlax.

Shiny Munchlax will be able to be hatched from 7 km Eggs for the first time in Pokémon GO. Snorlax has already been Shiny-capable but this is brand new for Muchlax. Greedy Gluttons event bonuses: Half Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched during the event using the Egg hatching widget. Timed Research will invite Trainers to complete tasks to earn Golden Razz Berries, Silver Pinap Berries, and an encounter with Snorlax who can indeed be Shiny.

Wild Spawns: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Raticate, Golbat, Swinub, Pelipper, Gulpin, Bidoof, Bibarel, Skwovet. Rare spawns will be Lickitung, Snorlax, and Swalot.

Alolan Rattata, Alolan Raticate, Golbat, Swinub, Pelipper, Gulpin, Bidoof, Bibarel, Skwovet. Rare spawns will be Lickitung, Snorlax, and Swalot. Raid Rotation: Tier One Raids: Mankey, Swinub, Spoink, Tepig Tier Three Raids: Snorlax, Mawile, Swalot, Sharpedo Tier Five Raids: Guzzlord Mega Raids: Mega Gyarados

7 KM Gift Eggs: Cherubi, Gible, Munchlax all of whom can be Shiny.

Cherubi, Gible, Munchlax all of whom can be Shiny. Field Research encounters: Exeggcute, Cherubi, Swirlix

A Team GO Rocket takeover will take place in Pokémon GO next week:

Date and time: Monday, November 14th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 17th, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, November 14th, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. to Thursday, November 17th, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny release: Shiny Pawniard will be released in 12 KM Strange Eggs.

Shiny Pawniard will be released in 12 KM Strange Eggs. New Shiny Shadows? : This is not yet confirmed but likely. Details TBA.

: This is not yet confirmed but likely. Details TBA. Special Research: During the event and until December 1st, Trainers can claim a Special Research story, which when completed, gives Trainers a Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni and Shadow Mewtwo. This makes me think we're likely getting a new Team GO Rocket storyline starting in December due to the time limit, which is likely on Mewtwo itself rather than the Special Research due to this not being classified as Timed Research.

During the event and until December 1st, Trainers can claim a Special Research story, which when completed, gives Trainers a Super Rocket Radar to encounter Giovanni and Shadow Mewtwo. This makes me think we're likely getting a new Team GO Rocket storyline starting in December due to the time limit, which is likely on Mewtwo itself rather than the Special Research due to this not being classified as Timed Research. New Shadow Pokémon via Team GO Rocket encounters: Shadow Alolan Diglett, Shadow Onix, Shadow Natu, Shadow Wailmer, Shadow Golett.

Shadow Alolan Diglett, Shadow Onix, Shadow Natu, Shadow Wailmer, Shadow Golett. 12 KM Strange Eggs: Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, Salandit.

Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, Deino, Pancham, Skrelp, Salandit. Field Research: Complete tasks to earn a Mysterious Component.