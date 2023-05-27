The Indie Houses & Girls Make Games Launch New Steam Event Running from May 25th-31st, you can go take part in a special Steam event hosted by The Indie Houses and Girls Make Games.

The Indie Houses has launched a brand new event this week in partnership with Girls Make Games to show off multiple Steam titles and support their scholarship. If you're not familiar with the group, they are a collection of seven indie publishers around the world who work together to make industry knowledge more accessible, while also supporting the gaming community at large. They chose to work with Girls Make Games for their second annual digital event to support the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund (GMGSF), helping to empower underrepresented talent ages 8 to 24 to enter STEAM fields. This is all highlighted by a week-long festival on Steam in which they will be celebrating over 60 indie titles related to the two. We got more info about the event for you below, as it is currently running until this coming Wednesday.

"Running from May 25-31, The Indie Houses Steam Event is a weeklong celebration of women in gaming, highlighting over 60 great games featuring women-led development teams and/or female protagonists. The event page will include demos and discounts from a selection of titles, as well as a section dedicated to Girls Make Games, the program's work, and games girls have created through it. The Indie Houses Steam Event will also raise money and awareness for the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund. A portion of the proceeds earned by each publisher during the event will be donated to the GMGSF, which combines professional development and financial support to ensure underrepresented students have the opportunity to access STEAM programs at an early age."

"Since 2014, Girls Make Games has created a space for girls and non-binary students to explore and learn about the world of video games through summer camps, workshops, and more. To date, over 23,000 girls in nearly 150 cities across 20 countries have participated in its programs."

