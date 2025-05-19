Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar Starter Deck – Brave and Brazen 

Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger is making headway as it continues to expand its hit Disney Trading Card Game. Disney Lorcana has completely exceeded expectations as they are eight sets in, with the newest one showing the return of a classic villain with the Reign of Jafar. Releasing on May 30 at Local Card Shop and Disney Parks first, Jafar has taken over our Archazia's Island, turning this once peaceful island into his own menacing fortress. Building off of the last series, this set will feature a nice assortment of lovable creatures from around the island, from Bolt, Lady and the Tramp, and even 101 Dalmatians. There will be a wider Disney Lorcana release on June 6, 2025, and it will hit mass retailers such as Target, Walmart, and others.

Thanks to our magical friends at Ravensburger, they let us get a closer look at some of these new cards, including one of the brand new Starter Decks. Brave and Brazen is a new Ruby and Steel Starter Deck featuring Mulan and the escape of Experiment 626 from Lilo & Stitch once again. Just like previous Disney Lorcana Starter Decks, there is one single-player deck of 60 cards included, two of which are holographic. This will allow players to jump right into the Reign of Jafar, making it a perfect starting point for Disney fans and collectors. Other inclusions with the deck are one paper playmat, paper tracker tokens, damage counters, a booster pack for the Reign of Jafar, and the new set of game rules.

As for the starter deck itself, Mulan is Charging Ahead with the brand new card showing off the new fusion card types that were introduced in Set 7. Stitch – Alien Troublemaker also makes his arrival, and cards like this surely help to show off the incredible artwork that goes into all of these releases. This deck goes heavy on new Mulan cards, including General Li – Head of the Imperial Army, Khan – War Horse, Cri-Kee -Part of the Team, Light the Fuse – Action Card, and not one but two Mushu's with Fast Talking Dragon and Your Worst Nightmare. Ravensburger did not leave out Stitch, though, with the included holofoil, the Beyond the Horizon – Song Card, and Quick Shot – Action Card. Each of these will greatly increase your Disney collection or help turn the tide of battle when playing at your Local Card Shop or with friends.

As expected, that is not the end of this Ruby/Steel Starter Deck, as a variety of other franchises are featured, including Vinny and Bobby from Bolt. There is also a brand new Captain Hook from Peter Pan, Honest John from Pinocchio, Zipper from The Rescue Rangers, and even Friend Owl from Winnie the Pooh. One of the brand new Disney franchises that arrived for the Reign of Jafar was Bambi, with Thumper – Young Bunny and Twitterpated – Action Card being featured in this deck. These pre-created decks are perfect for new players to jump right into the action or for veteran players to have a great start to their next competitive deck. So many more cards are featured in this series, with 204 in the set to collect, and that excludes the rare Enchanted rarities. Check out your Local Card Shop for pre-release Reign of Jafar events and stay tuned for more Disney Lorcana coverage right here on Bleeding Cool.

