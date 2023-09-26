Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, The King Of Fighters AllStar | Tagged: King of Fighters

The King Of Fighters AllStar Adds Shen Woo & Elisabeth Blanctorche

The King Of Fighters AllStar has a new update out as you can play as Shen Woo and Elisabeth Blanctorche, along with a new event.

Netmarble and SNK have added a new update to The King Of Fighters AllStar this week, bringing in two new fighters and some extra activities. Starting today, you can access UE XIII Shen Woo and UE XIII Elisabeth Blanctorche, both of whom come with their own unique abilities and skills that, to be fair, feel like other fighters with a few things changed up. We have more info on the update below along with the latest trailer.

The King Of Fighters AllStar: UE XIII Shen Woo & UE XIII Elisabeth Blanctorche

Both new fighters are part of the recently added UE or Ultimate tier of fighters. Skills for these new fighters include:

UE XIII Shen Woo is a Purple Element/Attack type with a Cipher Symmetry. UE XIII Shen Woo's leader skill increases the ATK of Symmetry fighters, and his special skill allows him to gain the Fighting Spirit buff when the battle starts, increasing the damage of specific skills depending on the number of times Fighting Spirit has stacked.

UE XIII Elisabeth Blacntorche is a Blue Element/Balance type with a Chaos Cipher. Her leader skill increases the attack of all Blue element fighters, while her special skill grants a special buff to self and allies when dealt [Starlight] damage to a single target.

There are also a number of exciting new events in The King Of Fighters AllStar that have been added in this update, including:

Magic Horse Ride of Memories Mini-Game: A minigame that features the story of Ash Crimson and Elisabeth. Players avoid barriers, and the further they reach, the higher their score. Aim for the highest score and receive the best rewards!

A minigame that features the story of Ash Crimson and Elisabeth. Players avoid barriers, and the further they reach, the higher their score. Aim for the highest score and receive the best rewards! Carnival event: Those who clear daily in-game missions, summon fighters, and take part in other in-game activities can earn scores for carnival events. Players will earn various rewards, including Prime Memory Shards, Rubies, growth currency and more.

