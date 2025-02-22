Posted in: Games, SNK, The King Of Fighters, Video Games | Tagged: The King Of Fighters XIII, The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match

The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match Enhanced Edition Released

The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match Enhanced Edition has launched for Steam with a number of improvements and overhauls

Article Summary SNK releases The King Of Fighters XIII Enhanced Edition on Steam with major improvements.

New rollback netcode and online lobbies enhance multiplayer experience for global players.

Play as all 36 characters, including iconic DLC fighters, from the start.

The epic Ash Saga concludes with a visually stunning narrative in classic 2D graphics.

SNK has launched The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match Enhanced Edition for Steam this week, bringing with it an overhaul to the game in several ways. In case you haven't seen or heard the reviews for this one, this edition of the game launched last year and was met with heavy criticism for not being the very best it could be. It has taken some time, but the team has made a number of changes and overhauls to the title to make it better, including the addition of rollback netcode, online lobbies for up to nine players, enabling both battles and spectating globally, and making all 36 playable characters, including DLC fighters, playable from the start. The new version is available now.

The King Of Fighters XIII Global Match Enhanced Edition

In King Of Fighters XIII Global Match, players can enjoy the final chapter of the highly acclaimed Ash Saga, following events depicted in King Of Fighters 2003 and King Of Fighters XI. The story unfolds as a visual novel told from the perspective of the brand's iconic characters, including the titular protagonist, Ash Crimson. Players can play as Ash or any of The King Of Fighters cast, including special fighters released as DLC for King Of Fighters XIII, like NESTS Style Kyo, Classic Iori, and Mr. Karate. King Of Fighters XIII's gorgeous visuals helped cement its position as the pinnacle of 2D fighting since its original release. The game brings memorable characters and atmospheric stages to life with its highly detailed sprite-based graphics. It features 3-on-3 Team Battles, a Story mode, online opponents, Mission mode, character customizations, and more, making it one of the quintessential competitive entries on the global fighting game circuit.

