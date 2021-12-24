Top 10 Best Pokémon TCG Promos Of 2021 Part Two: 5 – 1

As 2021 comes to a close, let's look back on the Pokémon TCG's landmark 25th anniversary year. In this series, I will count down the Top 10 Pokémon TCG promo cards that were released during this major year in the hobby's history. Before we begin, I'd love to see your picks in the comments below. We had a ton of cards added to the ongoing SWSH Black Star Promos set, so I'm sure many collectors have different takes. You can catch Part One of this piece right here, which counts down tenth through sixth spots. Now, let's see the top five promo cards of 2021.

5, 4, 3 – SWSH179: Flareon, SM181: Vaporeon, & SM183: Jolteon V Alternate Arts

Wow, this was difficult. The Pokémon TCG released six Alternate Art Eeveelutions just before the finish line in three different Premium Collections. Each box included a V and a VMAX Alternate Art of Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon. These were the Alts that weren't included in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies and they come through with the same intensely high quality as the Alts from that set. The difficult part about this choice wasn't picking a winner. No, they're an easy tie. The difficult part was picking the Vs rather than the VMAXes. Both styles of card are incredible, but there's just something so cute about seeing standard-sized Eeveelutions in these Alternate Art situations that makes me fall in love. The Flareon V, for example, where it's by the fireplace? Come on. It truly can't get much better.

But then, if it can't get better… what could beat it?

2 & 1 – SM248: Pikachu & Zekrom and SM247: Reshiram & Charizard GX Gold

Another tie? Yeah, I know. Let me explain why, though. These two Gold Cards win the promo of the year title for the same reason that the boxes they came in won the top slot for Pokémon TCG products of the year. These weren't SWSH Black Star Promos! These were SM Black Star Promos — as in Sun & Moon. These were cards we never thought we'd get, as they were included in the Tag Team GX All-Stars Japanese high-class set which was never adapted to English. These paved the way for a hopeful future where unreleased cards get a second chance at life even out of their era. Also? They're absolutely gorgeous.