The King Of Fighters XV Receives First DLC Character Pack

SNK has released the first of many DLC character packs for The King Of Fighters XV, as we're getting Team Garou added to the fray. The team consists of three interesting fighters as you're getting Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet together as a powerful force. This is the first pack for what is essentially a long road of DLC content, as they will be releasing two Team Passes, with this being the first of two teams for Pass 1. The next, as you can see below, will launch in May with Team South Town, and then two more on the way over the Summer and Fall of 2022. Enjoy checking these three out as they are available today!

Rock Howard: Though he's the son of the fearsome Geese Howard, this young fighter with a complicated past was raised by Terry Bogard. A virtual prodigy when it comes to fighting, Rock has learned to utilize fighting styles passed down from both his father and stepfather. B. Jenet convinces him to join Team Garou this King of Fighters.

Gato: This cold and calculated master-class fighter always strays away from the pack. He set out for vengeance after his mother died at the hands of his father. Though he wishes to go his own way, B. Jenet was able to convince him to join the team as she has some info on his father's whereabouts.

B. Jenet: The leader of a band of pirates known as the Lillien Knights, B. Jenet has toured the world far and wide. Daughter of the Behrn family, an influential international cartel, she became bored of her luxurious but tedious life and ran away to form the Lillien Knights. After the tumultuous events of the previous KOF, B. Jenet has her suspicions that the worst is not over yet and sets her sights on joining this KOF to see what's in store.