The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Hoenn Weather Trio

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." Now that we assessed the Generation One Legendaries from the Kanto Region, we move on to three of the most popular legendaries in the franchise: the Weather Trio, which consists of Rayquaza, Kyogre, and Groudon.

Kyogre

While it is a huge Pokémon, Kyogre's circle is a bit smaller than you'd expect because of how far away it is from the screen. What makes Kyogre's a-hole points shoot up on the Kyurem Scale, however, is the way it slides back and forth on the screen. There's no feeling like circle locking Kyogre, getting ready for its attack… and it just slides to the side of the screen, just begging for an awkward throw.

RATING: Seven – Stop sliding!

Groudon

The easiest of the Weather Trio, Groudon may not be especially eager to stay in your Premier Ball but its catch circle is just so huge that it may not have much of a choice. While Groudon pops out of the ball at what feels like a pretty high rate, it is also a Pokémon that is essentially made for Excellent Throws. Huge and centered squarely on the screen, this may be one of the easiest to hit and circle lock species in Pokémon GO.

RATING: Four – Moderate

Rayquaza

Now, Rayquaza is absolutely aggressive in the way that it pops out of balls. It's also hard to hit if you're not using the Circle Lock technique because its snake-like attacks are constant. However, with a large catch circle placed directly over its head, Rayquaza takes patience. Shrink the circle down to a Great or Excellent Throw, wait out its attack, and then hit it right after the attack. Patience rewards greatly with Rayquaza because while it may certainly need more Great and Excellent Throws to catch than some species, it also isn't a difficult Pokémon to hit.

RATING: Six – Has some attitude