The Latest Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 Event Is Now Live

Blizzard has launched the latest Overwatch event as Halloween Terror 2020 has returned to the game with new content. Aside from the usual cavalcade of new skins, sprays, sayings, and more, you get to see the return of fan-favorite four-player gauntlet mode Junkenstein's Revenge. Speaking of new skins, there's a chance to snag five new Legendary ones in the form of Karasu-Tengu Genji, Dai-Tengu Hanzo, Werewolf Winston, Flying Dutchman Sigma, and the kinda creepy Shin-Ryeong D.Va you see here. The event will run from now until November 3rd, but that's not all, as Blizzard is also celebrating the game being on the Switch for one year. You can try the game out with a free trial from October 13th-20th with a 50% off Legendary Edition sale running until October 25th.

Junkenstein's Revenge – Challenge Missions This year, Junkenstein's Revenge will release two challenge missions per week, for a total of six.

Week 1: Vengeful Ghost, Frenzied Stampede A deadly ghost chases players Zomnics move faster

Week 2: Volatile Zomnics, Three They Were Zomnics explode near players Only 3 players but they deal more damage

Week 3: Mystery Swap, Shocking Surprise Heroes periodically randomized Some enemies spawn Shock-Tires on death

Baptiste (The Renegade) and Ashe (The Outlaw) have also been added to Junkenstein's Revenge. Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 Weekly Challenges Weekly Challenges can be completed in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade for limited-time sprays, player icons, and an epic skin on top of standard earnings normally received for playing Overwatch.

Week 1: Win 3 Games | Fantasma Sombra Player Icon Win 6 Games | Fantasma Sombra Spray Win 9 Games | Fantasma Sombra Epic Skin

Week 2: Win 3 Games | Stone Brigitte Player Icon Win 6 Games | Stone Brigitte Spray Win 9 Games | Stone Brigitte Epic Skin

Week 3: Win 3 Games | Ragdoll Echo Player Icon Win 6 Games | Ragdoll Echo Spray Win 9 Games | Ragdoll Echo Epic Skin

