Posted in: Falcom, Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Anounced

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II has been annoucned for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch release early next year.

Article Summary The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II announced for Q1 2025 release.

Available on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, following the original's story.

A new mystery with a crimson beast unfolds in Calvard, sparking action and intrigue.

Enhanced battle systems and exclusive Calvard content enrich the RPG experience.

Nippon Ichi Software and Falcom confirmed a thrilling sequel is on the way as The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II has been announced. The game will serve as a direct sequel to the first game, no offshoot stories or branching arcs, just a straight-up sequel that follows a new adventure and mystery happening around the characters. Along with the news came a brand-new trailer, showing off some of the game but not really enough to give away anything more than the info we have below. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive in Q1 2025 for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the Spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

As part two of the Calvard arc, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II improves upon the innovations of the previous game in numerous ways! The seamless transition between field battles and command battles and the LGC alignment system makes for an RPG experience like none other! Not only that, but the game features a wealth of exciting new content that can only be found in the Calvard Republic!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!