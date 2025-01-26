Posted in: Falcom, Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Launches Two Demos

You can play two different demos for The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II, one focusing on story and the other on battle

Article Summary Explore story or battle in two demos of The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II on PS4 & PS5.

Demos available until February 14, explore Calvard’s mysteries with thrilling RPG elements.

Discover a crime-filled narrative as murders ignite intrigue in Calvard’s peaceful lands.

New gameplay features seamless battle transitions and LGC alignment for unique RPG fun.

Nippon Ichi Software and Falcom dropped two new demos for The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II, as you can try out different aspects of the title. The demos are similar in that they touch on a few of the same areas within the game, but the core of what they are is completely different, as you can either explore more of the storyline or take your chances learning the combat. Both are available right now exclusively on PS4 and PS5 and will remain active until the game launches on February 14. You can see more about both in the latest trailer here.

The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the Spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

As part two of the Calvard arc, The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II improves upon the innovations of the previous game in numerous ways! The seamless transition between field battles and command battles and the LGC alignment system make for an RPG experience like none other! Not only that, but the game features a wealth of exciting new content that can only be found in the Calvard Republic!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!