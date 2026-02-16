Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aesir Interactive, Mindscape Games, NightinGames, The Legend of Khiimori

The Legend of Khiimori Arrives in Early Access This March

The Legend of Khiimori has been given an official launch date as the game will arrive in Early Access on Steam in early March

Article Summary The Legend of Khiimori launches in Early Access on Steam in early March, set in 13th century Mongolia.

Experience realistic horse training and breeding as you traverse vast, challenging Mongolian landscapes.

Master archery and resource management to survive, forage, and protect your valuable cargo and steed.

Take on quests as a legendary Yam courier, with deep crafting and survival mechanics in an open world.

Indie game developers Aesir Interactive and NightinGames, along with publisher Mindscape Games, have confirmed The Legend of Khiimori is coming to Early Access. The team confirmed the game will launch on March 3 for Steam, giving you a chance to play a good chunk of the game while the developers continue to work ont he final product. You can check out the latest trailer here in the meantime.

The Legend of Khiimori

13th century Mongolia is the home of history's best horse riders. The land is beautiful and vast, full of wonders and intriguing tales to uncover. Be prepared for harsh climates, steep cliffs, and amazing landscapes. Keep yourself safe from danger by strategically planning your delivery routes across the wide steppes, over snowy peaks or through the scorching desert. Training horses is essential in charting the expansive Mongolian landscape. Breed horses with specialized traits to overcome the many challenges along your path. Pair the best stock to breed increased capabilities across generations. Train your horse, care for their needs and unleash their full potential to become a true Yam courier rider. Enjoy unparalleled realism in lifelike equine behavior and animation, refined and approved by experts.

Surviving is key! Forage and hunt for supplies and materials to mix food and tonics for your horse. Plan your routes wisely to avoid damaging vulnerable cargo or endangering your trusted steed. Prepare your horse and your equipment to weather harsh environments and conditions. Only then can you survive the untamed Mongolian wilderness. Start crafting powder pouches and special arrows to survive the dangers of the Mongolian wildlife. Archery is deeply entrenched in Mongolian culture, and it will be yours to master.

However, your bow and arrows are not only weapons, they are also tools. Different arrows and powder pouches are used for gathering resources, defending yourself from dangerous wildlife and mindful hunting. Take on various activities and thrive as a Yam courier rider. You will be tasked with delivering packages and cargo, gathering vital items, and mastering the challenges of the open world. Quests will test your capabilities, requiring the right steed, excellent riding mastery, and thoughtful planning, as well as skillful resource management, useful crafting, and keen archery to survive and succeed.

