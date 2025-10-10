Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aesir Interactive, Mindscape, NightinGames, The Legend of Khiimori

The Legend of Khiimori Confirmed For Steam Next Fest

The team behind the game The Legend of Khiimori announced that they will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest

Article Summary The Legend of Khiimori demo launches during Steam Next Fest, playable free from October 13-20.

Play as a 13th-century Mongolian courier, bonding with your horse and completing vital deliveries.

Breed and train horses, master lifelike riding, and traverse Mongolia's harsh climates and vast steppes.

Utilize bow and arrows for survival, resource gathering, and mindful hunting in an authentic open world.

Indie game developers Aesir Interactive and NightinGames, along with publisher Mindscape, confirmed The Legend of Khiimori will have a free demo on Steam Next Fest. If you haven't seen the game yet, you take on he role of a young courier rider during 13th-Century Mongolia, bonding with your horse and taking on all sorts of jobs and responsibilities for your village. Enjoy the last trailer above as the game will have a free demo from October 13-20.

The Legend of Khiimori

Mongolia in the 13th Century was the home of history's best horse riders. The land is beautiful and vast, full of wonders and intriguing tales to uncover. Be prepared for harsh climates, steep cliffs, and amazing landscapes. Keep yourself safe from danger by strategically planning your delivery routes across the wide steppes, over snowy peaks or through the scorching desert. Training horses is essential in charting the expansive Mongolian landscape. Breed horses with specialized traits to overcome the many challenges along your path. Pair the best stock to breed increased capabilities across generations. Train your horse, care for their needs, and unleash their full potential to become a true Yam courier rider. Enjoy unparalleled realism in lifelike equine behavior and animation, refined and approved by experts.

Surviving is key! Forage and hunt for supplies and materials to mix food and tonics for your horse. Plan your routes wisely to avoid damaging vulnerable cargo or endangering your trusted steed. Prepare your horse and your equipment to weather harsh environments and conditions. Only then can you survive the untamed Mongolian wilderness. Start crafting powder pouches and special arrows to survive the dangers of the Mongolian wildlife. Archery is deeply entrenched in Mongolian culture, and it will be yours to master.

However, in this game your bow and arrows are tools rather than weapons. Different arrows and powder pouches are used for gathering resources, defending yourself from dangerous wildlife and mindful hunting. Take on various activities and thrive as a Yam courier rider. You will be tasked with delivering packages and cargo, gathering vital items, and mastering the challenges of the open world. Quests will test your capabilities, requiring the right steed, excellent riding mastery, and thoughtful planning, as well as skillful resource management, useful crafting, and keen archery to survive and succeed.

