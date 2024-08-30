Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Reveals Still World Trailer

Nintendo dropped a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, as we get a better look at the Still World in this game

To kick off PAX West this morning, Nintendo dropped a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, as we get a better look at the Still World. This is the other purple-colored world we've been seeing in the trailers so far, but we haven't had any specific info about it until now. The world contains fragments and pieces of Hyrule, spread across a vast plain of existence, which Zelda will need to use the Tri-Rod in order to navigate it and combat enemies found within. Enjoy this new look into the world as the game will arrive for the Nintendo Switch on September 26.

The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts—and with a certain swordsman among the missing, it's up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in the latest adventure in The Legend of Zelda series! Team up with the ethereal creature Tri and use the Tri Rod to create "echoes," which are imitations of things you find in the environment—then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes like water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes, or find your own combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even make echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat!

As rifts threaten to consume the kingdom, even Zelda's formidable wisdom may not be enough to solve the mystery on its own. With the help of the ethereal creature Tri and the powerful Tri Rod, Zelda gains the power to create echoes – imitations of objects found in the environment. By echoing things from wooden boxes to old beds, Zelda will be able to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles. She can also create echoes to use in her defense when faced with dangerous enemies – and then echo the enemies themselves to fight by her side in later confrontations! Zelda's journey will call upon her to traverse the expanse of her kingdom (using waypoints and horseback to travel quickly). Along the way, she will collect accessories and outfits to aid in her mission (such as the ability to increase her swim speed), and the chance to gather ingredients and blend them into smoothies that give you different effects based on their ingredients – such as replenishing health!

