The Luminous Legends Y Event Is Live in Pokémon GO

The Luminous Legends Y event goes live in Pokémon GO at 10 AM today, May 18th. Let's take a look at the full details of the first part of the event so we can be sure to take advantage of all its features.

Here is the full breakdown of the Luminous Legends Y: Part One event, right from the Pokémon GO blog:

Part 1 Date + Time: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Yveltal will make its Pokémon GO debut in five-star raids! This Dark- and Flying-type Legendary Pokémon was first discovered in the Kalos region, and when its wings and tail feathers spread wide and glow red, it absorbs the life force of living creatures.

Don't miss our Yveltal Raid Guide, which can help you prepare a team to take on this new Pokémon and perfect your catching strategy. As a general tip, note that Yveltal's dual Dark/Flying-type removes the weakness Dark-types usually have to Fighting-types. You're going to want to go in with strong Electric-types, Rock-types, and Ice-types to attack it as a Flying-type and Fairy-types to attack it as a Dark-type.

Pancham will be hatching from Strange Eggs!

Unlocked as part of the Luminous Legends X event, Pancham joins the 12 KM Strange Eggs pool. Trainers for whom the event has begun have confirmed that Deino seems to be a more common hatch now, which is major news.

Dark-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Keep a look out for Pokémon like Houndour, Carvanha, and more. Missed out on some of the Pokémon that appeared during Luminous Legends X? Well, you're in luck—because many of them are returning! You can look out for Pokémon like Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy appearing in the wild.

If you're still looking for a good Spritzee, Swirlix, and Goomy to evolve, this is quite a nice chance. It is likely that Goomy will become Gible/Deino/Axew/Noibat-rare following the event, so take advantage of its availability during the event, however slight it is.

Complete Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research before the event concludes to encounter Dark-type Pokémon like Galarian Zigzagoon.

Stay tuned today for a full breakdown of the Timed Research's tasks and rewards, but know this… it's another banger. This one includes a Deino encounter.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin.

Honestly, there's nothing really worth farming here unless you don't have a Shiny Sneasel. Sneasel has a very, very high Shiny rate, but it is also featured in events quite often.

Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids!

Stay tuned for a full report on the event's Raid Rotation tomorrow.

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

This is major. It is every rare that Pokémon GO allows us to remove Frustration from Shadows with a Charged TM, and even rarer that they'd give us such a long period of time to do it. This is by far the longest we've been given to take advantage of this amazing feature, so be sure to hunt for powerful Shadow Pokémon to remove Frustration from, as these remain the top raid counters, usually even outclassing Megas.

And finally, here are the details on this event's Global Challenge. Just like the Global Challenge that came with the Luminous Legends X event, this will not appear in the game for you to track.

From Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. UTC, you can work together with other Trainers worldwide to defeat 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts in total. If that goal is met, the following special bonuses will be available from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon!

Best of luck, fellow trainers!