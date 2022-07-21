The Medjay Hero Will Join For Honor Next Thursday

Ubisoft has revealed more info and a trailer for their upcoming Medjay Hero coming to For Honor, who will arrive next week. The new Egyptian hero will arrive in the game on July 28th as part of Year 6 Season 2's content, which you'll be able to buy for $8 in a pack that also comes with an exclusive Ornament, an Elite Outfit, seven days of Champion status, and three scavenger crates. Don't feel like buying them? That's fine, you can unlock the Hero on August 11th for 15,000 Steel in the game. To celebrate the addition of the new character, the company will be throwing a free week of gameplay for everyone on PlayStation consoles as well as PC starting on July 28th. You'll get full access to the Standard Edition, and like previous free events, if you decide to buy the game afterward it will save your progress to be added to the game once you purchase it. The team will also bring back the Friend Referral program where you get rewarded for inviting new players in.

Bolthorn used the stolen relics' power to save his people, but unknowingly released a curse upon Heathmoor. Neferkha, the last descendant of the Pharaohs, now travels from distant lands to break the curse. The Medjay Hero is the first Egyptian Hero to join the roster and is the second Outlander Hero added to the faction, following the Pirate Hero from last year. As Outlanders, the Medjay traveled from the distant desert lands to track down and remove the powers from the stolen relics. The Medjay are highly versatile warriors, and they have a two-in-one fighting style, equipped with a Fan Axe and Dual-Wielding Axe. They hold these weapons to be able to adapt to any given situation, as the Medjay are unyielding and powerful Heroes. The Fan Axe is used as a wide-reach weapon and is best suited for group fights, where the dual-wielding axes give Medjay an edge in one-on-one combat.