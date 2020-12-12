The Muppets Swedish Chef Joins Overcooked! All You Can Eat

A fun surprise yesterday from The Game Awards 2020 was that The Muppets own Swedish Chef is now in Overcooked! All You Can Eat. In a fun team-up between Team17, Ghost Town Games, and Disney, the game now features everyone's favorite mustached cook. As you can see from the image below, he is dressed up in his signature chef's hat, wild hair, and striped shirt beneath his apron. The character runs around with a smile on his face doing all of the chores every chef does in the game. Unfortunately, that's kind of where everything stops for the character's originality, as there's no sound effects or special animations for him. It would have been nice to hear a "Börk börk börk!" out of the character, or maybe see him occasionally chase a chicken around the kitchen, or throw a utensil after finishing using it. But no, after that, he plays like every other character in the game.

On the bright side, the character is 100% free to download right now, but only for a limited time before, we're pretty sure, he will stick around and cost you a couple of bucks to add into the game. Overcooked! All You Can Eat has been doing pretty well for itself on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as it brings you the complete content of the first two games in the franchise along with all of the DLC released up to this point under one title. We're actually kind of surprised this is the only announcement the company had for the game coming out of the show, as we figured they might be down to reveal some new DLC content. But hey, we're fine getting a brand new chef for free in the meantime.