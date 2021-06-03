The Next Square Enix Presents Will Take Place On June 13th

Square Enix revealed this morning that they will be airing their next Square Enix Presents event on June 13th with a number of announcements. As you might be aware, with the pandemic in full swing last year, SE decided to throw their own special event in which they would reveal everything happening under their banner. Rather than be a part of any of the major gaming streams and be lost in the shuffle, they will be doing their own thing again this year, even though they are confirmed to be a part of E3 2021's online presentations.

So far we know for a fact, as you can read below, they will be giving us new info on the Black Panther content to Marvel's Avengers, as well as Life is Strange news and an update for Babylon's Fall. It would be really weird if the company didn't have an update about Final Fantasy XVI after dropping the trailer last year. There's also a new game coming from Eidos–Montréal, with the rumor mill already in full spin about whether or not it will be a new Tomb Raider game. We'll see what happens a week and a half from now.